Devara: Fans question if Jr NTR is playing double role as new poster with faces of fear takes social media by storm

Jr NTR’s upcoming film, Devara: Part 1 has grabbed attention amongst the audiences for all the right reasons. The movie will hit the theaters on September 27, 2024. Ahead of its release, the makers have now unveiled another new poster, and it has surely raised goosebumps for all.

Taking to X (now Twitter), the makers dropped a new poster of Devara: Part 1, that features Jr NTR sporting two fierce looks. While one closeup features the actor in slightly longer hair, the other features him sporting a trimmed look. The mysterious smile and facial expression of the actor reflected a kind of fear that the audiences can expect to witness on the silver screen.

Along with the post, the makers penned a witty caption, where they tagged the poster as the ‘Faces of Fear’. It read as, “THE FACES OF FEAR. In a month, his arrival will stir up the world with an unmissable big screen experience. Let’s experience his Majestic Madness in theaters on September 27th.”

As soon as the poster was out, massive fans of the RRR star took to the comments section and expressed their opinions on the new look from the film. Well, many of them have even speculated that Jr NTR might be essaying a double role in the movie.

Devara includes a stellar star cast with actors like Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth and others. Directed by Koratala Siva, the movie would mark Jr NTR's 30th film.

RIght after wrapping up the shooting schedule for the movie, an official update from Jr NTR's team dropped an update about the actor suffering from a wrist injury while working out at the gym. The statement clarified that while the actor had recovered, his arm has been immobilized for the time being with a cast on his hand.

Advertisement

Check out the post here.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Chiyaan Vikram dances with paps on Thangalaan's song Minikki Minikki at Mumbai airport proving he's an absolute cutie