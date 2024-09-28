WATCH: SS Rajamouli ignores fan question about his next project SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu, video goes viral

All eyes have been on the yet untitled film of Mahesh Babu, under the expert direction of a filmmaker like SS Rajamouli. The project, which is tentatively named SSMB29, is said to be the classic epitome of a magnum opus and is likely to be similar to some of his other previous projects. And recently, the filmmaker grabbed attention when he ignored a fan’s question about the same.

In a video on social media that has gone viral in no time, SS Rajamouli can be seen sitting inside a theater as he arrived to watch the first day first show of Jr NTR’s film Devara. Interestingly, one of his fans spotted him from afar, shouted and quizzed him about his upcoming film with Mahesh Babu. However, the filmmaker appeared to ignore his fan and the question being asked and simply appeared to be busy on his phone.

Earlier, SS Rajamouli had made a special appearance for a promo video of the film Mathu Vadalara 2, which also included his son, SS Karthikeya. Things took a hilarious turn when the RRR director was asked if he knew anything about a film with Mahesh Babu, subtly hinting at his speculated project SSMB29.

To this, SS Rajamouli asks if someone had seen a stick somewhere around. When his nephew Sri Samha handed him over a twig for the purpose, the filmmaker simply turned around, picked up a huge log of wood and humorously flung it towards his nephew, who ran away.

Well, while there has been scarcely any concrete update about the upcoming film SSMB29, some days ago, it was Mahesh Babu who grabbed attention for his new look and style statement. The actor, along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar, had donated towards the Telangana CM’s fund.

However, it was the superstar’s slightly disheveled look in long hair and a full beard in the pictures that grabbed attention. It led many to believe that this might be Mahesh’s selected look for his project with SS Rajamouli.