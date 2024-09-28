Saif Ali Khan on what Bollywood can learn from Telugu cinema: 'Treating their heroes like gods...'

Saif Ali Khan, who is enjoying the release of his much-awaited film of this year, Devara: Part 1, recently spoke about his experience working in Telugu cinema while hailing blockbuster films like Kalki 2898 AD and Baabhubali. Further, Saif also spoke about what Bollywood could learn from the Telugu industry.

At the recent India Today Mumbai Conclave, Saif appeared for a candid conversation and reacted to why he feels Telugu cinema is the next big thing considering many Bollywood actors are signing South cinema and the difference between the industries.

The Devara actor said, “We had our eye on the West, and we have had a kind of cosmopolitan approach to things whereas, in the South, they are very grounded that I have seen like Baahubali, for example, is so mythological and kind of historical in our own culture. And even Kalki, this whole presentation of the Mahabharata in the last few scenes of Kalki makes your hair standoff at the end. And of course, treating their heroes like gods, which is what commercial cinema in a sense should be.”

Moreover, Saif Ali Khan opened up about his experience working on Devara. He said that the language was different but once the camera was on, it came down to just acting. He also credited director Kortala Siva, who said he would help Saif, which put him at ease on the sets.

As per the initial review of the film so far, Saif Ali Khan has given us a character who seems like a textbook antagonist and has been easily adapted by the actor, making the character his own. Coming to his last venture with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, Devara: Part 1 was released in theaters on September 27, 2024.

Advertisement

The plot of Devara: Part 1 explores the tale of a man who is both feared and respected across four villages in a coastal region known as Devara. The film follows his journey as a dacoit and how he eventually turns against crime, becoming an urban legend. Apart from NTR, Janhvi, and Saif, the film also features Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, and Kalaiyarasan in crucial roles.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Allu Arjun protectively hugs son Ayaan as he jets off with wife Sneha and daughter Arha