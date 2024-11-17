Jyotika BREAKS SILENCE on negative reviews of Suriya and Bobby Deol starrer Kanguva: ‘Saw films where women are stalked…’

Kanguva, starring Suriya and Bobby Deol, received mixed reactions from both audiences and critics following its release on November 14. Despite its unique storyline and month-long promotions, the film faced criticism from netizens and garnered negative reviews. Recently, Jyotika shared her thoughts on the negative reviews of the movie while writing a detailed note.

Jyotika took to her Instagram handle to defend Suriya starrer Kanguva and express her pride in her husband for his dedication. She also acknowledged the fact that the first half-hour of the film was not as impactful and that the sound was "jarring."

Jyotika went on to say, "Flaws are a part of most Indian films, so that’s only fair, especially in this kind of a film wherein one experiments largely! N it’s just the first 1/2 hr from the whole 3 hrs. But to be true, it’s an absolute cinematic experience!"

The Shaitan actress further expressed surprise at the negative reviews surrounding Kanguva. She questioned why the positive aspects of Kanguva such as the women’s action sequence in the second half and the storyline involving the young boy’s love and betrayal were overlooked.

Jyotika's note read, "I'm surprised with the negative reviews from media and certain fraternities, as it’s not done by them to this high level for the most unintellectual big budget films I have seen earlier with age old stories, where women are stalked, double meaning dialogues r spoken and have the most over the top action sequences."

Suriya's wife concluded her note by saying that the team of Kanguva should be proud of their work.

Take a look at the full note below:

Meanwhile, Kanguva is directed by Siva and features Disha Patani, Redin Kingsley, Natty and several others in prominent roles. While the first installment of the Suriya starrer may not have impressed the viewers, makers are gearing up for the second part which might make an impact on the moviegoers. Kanguva 2 might also feature Karthi as the antagonist.

