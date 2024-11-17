South Newsmakers of the week: Nayanthara and Dhanush’s feud, Suriya starrer Kanguva release, to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 trailer launch event

This week, the South Indian cinema scene has been buzzing with energy, featuring a flurry of updates, thrilling news, and the release of a highly anticipated film in theaters. Among all the intriguing developments, a few have truly stood out and captured our attention.

et's dive into some of the most notable South Newsmakers from this week that have definitely grabbed our attention!

Top South Newsmakers of the week:

1. Nayanthara pens an open letter against Dhanush:

In a recent turn of events, South cinema’s leading lady and Jawan actress Nayanthara has penned an open letter in response to actor Dhanush, who has accused her of copyright infringement. The open letter states that the filmmaker has accused her of using content from the movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, produced by Dhanush, in her upcoming Netflix documentary.

However, the actress has denied the accusations, stating that the content used was procured from behind-the-scenes (BTS) footage taken on their personal phones, leading to a feud between them.

Check out Nayanthara’s open letter:

2. Pushpa 2 trailer launch event and Sreeleela’s dance cameo

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is gearing up for its release on December 5, 2024. As the film inches closer to hitting the big screens, the makers have decided to hold a trailer launch event, starting in Patna on November 17, 2024. Following the trailer launch, the promotional events will continue across the country, culminating in Hyderabad.

Furthermore, Pushpa 2: The Rule makers have announced that the movie will feature a dance number by Sreeleela. The actress is set to dance alongside the stylish star in a cameo appearance, similar to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's appearance in Pushpa: The Rise.

3. Kamal Haasan refrains from using his moniker ‘Ulaganayagan’

After years of using the nickname, Ulaganayagan, legendary actor Kamal Haasan has formally requested his fans and followers to refrain from using the nickname anymore while addressing him.

The actor penned an official post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, in which he asked the public and media to call him simply Kamal Haasan, Kamal, or KH.

4. Suriya starrer Kanguva release

After much wait, the Suriya starrer magnum opus, Kanguva, directed by Siva has hit the big screens on November 14, 2024. The film which also had Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in the lead roles featured the tale of a valiant tribal warrior from the past and his mysterious connection to a man in the present day.

The movie which is touted to be one of the most expensive films ever made in India was however met with mixed-to-negative reviews from critics.

