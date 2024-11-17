As was expected Kanguva is struggling at the box office. The collections dropped significantly on Friday and then barely showed any growth on Saturday. The film saw a drop in collections across India except for Tamil Nadu which had a minimal growth. Karnataka which generally sees a big jump on Saturday was flat yesterday. The Hindi dubbed version also saw collections dipping yesterday.

The Suriya starrer grossed Rs. 10.50 crore on Saturday, which takes its three days total to Rs. 46.75 crore at the Indian box office. The four-day extended weekend for the film is projected to end up around Rs. 56-57 crore.

The box office collections of Kanguva at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 26.00 cr. Friday Rs. 10.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 10.50 cr. TOTAL Rs. 46.75 cr.

The film had an underwhelming opening, followed by a negative audience reception which has sealed its fate. Suriya is going through a very rough patch, with his last successful theatrical release being Singam 2 in 2013. Kanguva was his comeback to the big screen after five long years and there were high expectations given the scale of the film and the director’s previous film was a big blockbuster in Tamil Nadu. Unfortunately, the wait for the end of the rough patch is now prolonged as Kanguva has joined the long list of turkeys.

The territorial breakdown for the Indian box office collections of Kanguva is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 19.00 cr. AP/TS Rs. 10.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 3.10 cr. Kerala Rs. 4.75 cr. Rest of India Rs. 9.90 cr. INDIA Rs. 46.75 cr.

NOTE: The box office figures mentioned above are excluding 3D charges. Including 3D charges, the Tamil Nadu box office gross is Rs. 21.50 crore and Rs. 52 crore nationwide.

