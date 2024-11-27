Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar's wedding date, guest list and everything you want to know

Kalidas Jayaram has finally announced his wedding date with longtime girlfriend Tarini Kalingarayar. He shared the joyous news on his social media handles along with a mushy photo. The couple will tie the knot in a grand ceremony that is expected to be a star-studded affair. While their wedding has been a topic of much speculation, here’s everything we know about their special day.

Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini's wedding date

Kalidas recently took to his Instagram handle to announce that he is all set to start a new chapter of his life with Tarini. The couple will tie the knot on December 7 in the presence of their loved ones and family members.

Making the announcement today, he wrote, "10 DAYS TO GO." Soon after he made the announcement, his fans took to the comments to shower them with well wishes.

A social media user commented, "My fav couple," while another wrote, "May you have the best married life and may you bring love, joy, happiness to each other in this Unity. Unity in a marriage is very important. Everything you do let it be in love and deep understanding."

Take a look at the post below:

More about Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini's wedding

Details about the guest list for Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar's wedding remain limited. However, some notable names have been revealed. The first wedding invitation was given to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin by Kalidas's parents, Jayaram and Parvathy.

Kalidas also shared a photo of them together and wrote, "#invitationnumber1. Honorable CM @mkstalin sir."

Check out the post below:

This confirms his presence at the event. During their engagement, celebrities like director Sudha Kongara, Megha Akash and actress Aparna Balamurali were in attendance. This suggests that many of Kalidas's colleagues from the South Indian film industry might also be invited.

Meanwhile, Kalidas and Tarini exchanged rings on November 10 in Chennai. Sharing dreamy photos from their engagement ceremony, the former wrote, "We got engaged." The couple stunned in color-coordinated traditional ensembles during the event.

Take a look at their photos below:

The two have been dating for a while now. While Tarini is a renowned model, Kalidas is actor Jayaram's son. He recently featured alongside Dhanush in Raayan.

