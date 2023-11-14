Who is Tarini Kalingarayar? Meet Kalidas Jayaram's fiance

Kalidas Jayaram, who predominantly appears in Malayalam and Tamil films, recently announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Tarini Kalingarayar on November 10 in Chennai. In the presence of close family members and friends, the engagement ceremony unfolded in a brilliant display of love and tradition. But, who is Tarini Kalingarayar? Explore more about the diva.

More about Tarini Kalingarayar, fiancé of Kalidas Jayaram

Tarini Kalingarayar is a model and beauty queen who reportedly celebrated her 22nd birthday in 2022. Her exact date of birth is not available, but she was born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and currently resides there.

According to reports, Tarini was born into a Brahmin family. As per Kalingarayar, she and her sister were raised only by their mother, who faced many difficulties in her care.

Tarini Kalingarayar completed her higher education at Bhavan's Rajaji Vidyashram, Chennai. After that, she graduated in Visual Communication from M.O.P. Vaishnav College for Women, Chennai. She also managed her modeling career with her studies and has become a famous fashion model.

Tarini started her modeling career at 16 while studying. During her college days, she also learned filmmaking. In 2021, she participated in Miss Diva 2021, where she became a finalist and stood as the 3rd Runner-Up. This pageant made Tarini very famous in India and she managed to grab the attention of the general public.

In 2022, she was included in the list of contestants for the Miss Diva Universe 2022 pageant. This model and actress is also a photographer and loves to click photos of herself. Tarini Kalingarayar also won the title of Miss Tamil Nadu 2019 and the 1st Runner-Up of Miss South India 2019.

Tarini is a popular model and fashion diva who spends most of her time around photoshoots and modeling. Going by her Instagram photos, Tarini also likes to spend her free time with her mother and sister. Tarini's hobbies include traveling, photo shooting, and enjoying time with her family.

Reportedly, Kalingarayar has a total nett worth of more than Rs 1 crore. She also earns a handsome amount from advertisements and sponsorships, mostly beauty and healthcare products. As per the reports, Tarini has a luxurious house in Chennai and owns an Audi.

On September 8, 2022, Tarini Kalingarayar was first spotted celebrating Onam with Kalidas Jayaram's family. At this point, we could not guess whether they were in a relationship or not. The following month, on October 7, 2022, Kalidas and Tarini were seen on a vacation together in Dubai.

Tarini is currently in a relationship with Kalidas Jayaram. The couple has not yet disclosed their marriage ceremony. Jayaram is a well-known Indian actor who has appeared in several South films. In 2022, he released his film Natchathiram Nagargiradhu and Vikaram which became a big hit.

However, this photo of these two tells their story itself. The relationship between Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini was officially announced in October 2022. In addition to this, the couple recently got engaged.

The photographs and videos from the engagement party instantly went viral on social media, with admirers and fans alike expressing their pleasure and extending well wishes to the couple.

