Raayan family moment: Dhanush, Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan and others chill together post Hyderabad event

Excitement is soaring with just a few days left until Dhanush-directed Tamil action entertainer Raayan hits the theaters. Ahead of the release, the stars gathered for a promotional event in Hyderabad and posed for a charming group picture.

Sundeep Kishan’s “La Familia” moment

Sundeep Kishan, who plays a pivotal role in Dhanush's directorial, shared a few heartwarming Raayan family moments on Instagram. The post features key cast members from the film, including Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali, Dushara Vijayan, and lead actor Dhanush, along with the Maanagaram actor himself.

In addition to the group photo, Sundeep was also spotted sharing a frame with his Captain Miller co-star, capturing a heartwarming big brother-little brother moment.

Dropping the captivating images, the Ooru Peru Bhairavakona star wrote, "La Familia... The #Raayan Family"

See the Raayan family moment:

The final image in the post features Sundeep sharing a heart-to-heart moment with the Vikram actor, both with glowing smiles on their faces.

Kalidas Jayaram drops a few special moments with Raayan co-actors

The Paava Kadhaigal actor also shared a couple of his favorite glimpses from the grand pre-release event in Hyderabad. Jayaram’s latest Instagram post features a fan moment with his Raayan director.

Dropping a joyful moment he shared with Dhanush, Jayaram penned, "Thank you @dhanushkraja for the experience #raayan (love emoji) ! July 26th will be a blast for sure ! Cant wait ! RAAYAN coming to you all from this 26th ! See u all fdfs" followed by a couple of lit emojis.

Check out the post below:

The Indian 2 actor even shared a cool trio moment featuring himself with Sundeep Kishan and Dhanush on his Instagram story from the promotional event. Jayaram applauded the warm reception the Raayan team received in Hyderabad.

The cool trio moment from the Hyderabad pre-release event:

Everything you want to know about Raayan

Raayan is a revenge drama focused on the titular character, who trains rigorously and sets out to track down and avenge the murderers responsible for his family's deaths. His journey plunges him into the depths of the criminal underworld.

The film boasts an ensemble cast that includes S. J. Suryah, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Saravanan, along with the aforementioned actors.

Raayan is set to release on July 26, coinciding with Dhanush's birthday.

How excited are you about watching Raayan on the big screens? Let us know in the comments!

