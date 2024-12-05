Kalidas Jayaram wedding date: Raayan actor to tie the knot with fiancée Tarini Kalingarayar on Dec 8; dad Jayaram calls it ‘a dream’

Kalidas Jayaram and his fiancée Tarini Kalingarayar are all set to tie the knot on December 8, 2024. The official announcement was made by the Raayan actor’s father, actor Jayaram, during the couple's pre-wedding ceremony.

The couple, who have been engaged for some time now, are finally entering wedlock at the Guruvayoor Temple in Thrissur. Speaking at the event, Jayaram described the wedding as a dream come true for him and his wife, former actress Parvathy.

In his short speech, the Guntur Kaaram actor said, “This is the happiest day of my life. Kali’s wedding is a dream for us. We are so happy, especially with Tarini becoming a daughter of our family,” (translated from Tamil).

As the festivities continued, the happy couple were greeted by family and friends, who congratulated them and offered blessings for their upcoming journey in life.

On November 27, 2024, Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar had announced their wedding date with a new post on their official Instagram handles. The post, captioned “10 DAYS TO GO,” was accompanied by an infinity symbol.

See the official post here:

For those who are unaware, Kalidas Jayaram announced his engagement to model Tarini Kalingarayar on November 11, 2023. The duo, who had been dating previously, made their relationship official prior to their engagement.

As the wedding is set to take place soon in Kerala, it is also to be noted that the first wedding invitation was given to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin. The invitation was officially handed to the CM by actor Jayaram himself alongside his wife and son.

See the post here:

Additionally, during their engagement last year, celebrities like director Sudha Kongara and actresses Megha Akash and Aparna Balamurali were in attendance. They are also likely to make an appearance at the wedding.

Moreover, as actor Jayaram is one of the veteran stars of Malayalam cinema, many prominent figures from the Kerala film industry are also expected to attend the event.

Coming to the actor’s work front, Kalidas Jayaram was last seen in the lead role for the movie, Raayan starring Dhanush in the lead role as well. The actor was seen playing the protagonist’s younger brother.

