Nag Ashwin spills the beans about Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD story; says film starts during Mahabharata

Kalki 2898 AD, the upcoming science fiction film helmed by Nag Ashwin is undeniably one of the most talked about films of 2024. The film, which features Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead, is slated to hit the silver screens on May 9th.

Being announced more than three years ago, Kalki 2898 AD has generated quite a buzz owing to its star-studded cast, as well as the genre, which is quite unexplored in Indian cinema. In the latest update, director Nag Ashwin revealed that Kalki spans 6000 years, during the recent Synapse science and tech conclave.

Nag Ashwin reveals Kalki 2898 AD spans 6000 years

Speaking at the event, the Mahanati director revealed that the epic science fiction film starts during the Mahabharata era, and continues till 2898 AD, as suggested in the title. He mentioned that the film spans the 6000 year time frame in between.

Nag Ashwin also mentioned that 6000 years before 2898 AD would be 3102 BC, which is when the last avatar of Lord Krishna is believed to have passed. He further added that he was trying to create worlds that are relatable for the audience, and imagining what it could be like, while still keeping the film rooted to India. He also emphasized on the importance of not making the film seem like other science-fiction films like Blade Runner, or Tokyo Spice Punk.

What we know about Kalki 2898 AD so far

Kalki 2898 AD marks the third feature film directorial venture of Nag Ashwin after Yevade Subramanyam and Mahanati. The film was initially announced in 2020 as Project K, and it was revealed that Prabhas would be playing the lead role in the film. Last year, during the San Diego Comic Con, the makers revealed that the film has been titled Kalki 2898 AD.

Apart from Prabhas, the film features a star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan, Pasupathy and more. Additionally, Kamal Haasan plays the antagonist in the film. During the San Diego Comic Con, the film’s teaser was also released, which, as expected, went viral on social media.

Kalki 2898 AD has been bankrolled by C Aswani Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, and Santhosh Narayanan composes the music for the film. Serbian cinematographer Djo0rdje Stojiljkovic cranks the camera for the film, while Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao takes care of its editing.

