Kamal Haasan lauds Kottukkaali's team after watching Soori and Anna Ben starrer; Sivakarthikeyan shares veteran actor's letter

Ahead of the theatrical release of Kottukkaali, Kamal Haasan penned a three-page-long letter after watching the film. He talked about the story and its different aspects that are beautifully written, directed, and executed.

Talking about the film, the Indian 2 actor said, “This is not a review of Kottukkaali. I am sure that good movies like this will come more often in Tamil. Warning to some, People with poor taste cannot blend into the flow of good modern cinema if they don't improve themselves soon. All they have to do is quench their thirst by standing on the shore without polluting the water."

Further, Haasan also lauded the Kottukkaali team for pulling off a wonderful rational story in a beautiful cinematic language. He also expressed his gratitude to Sivakarthikeyan. Following this, Sivakarthikeyan shared the legendary actor’s letters on his social media, along with some pictures. He also thanked him for his kind gesture. Check out the post below!

He wrote, “A moment to cherish for our team #Kottukkaali. Appreciation from the pioneer of Indian cinema, our Ulaganayagan, @ikamalhaasan Sir. This letter is a treasure. Thank you so much Sir. "

Kottukkaali, aka The Adamant Girl, starring Soori and Anna Ben, is all set to hit theaters on August 23, 2024. Recently, the makers unveiled an intense trailer for the movie, which was well-received by the audience and film critics.

The trailer of Kottukkaali begins with Soori and his two friends being stopped by the cop for riding on a two-wheeler. It is soon revealed that they, along with their family, are traveling to see an exorcist as a spirit possesses his sister.

As the trailer progresses, we get to see Anna Ben sitting in an autorickshaw, lost in thought. Following this, a series of chaotic events unfold as attempts are made to exorcise her, creating a whirlwind of turmoil around them.

It becomes even more interesting when a connection is drawn between Anna Ben’s character and a rooster weighed down by a stone, symbolizing their shared sense of entrapment.

Directed by PS Vinothraj, the upcoming film was earlier selected and screened at the Berlin International Film Festival on February 16, 2024. Moreover, the film is produced by actor Sivakarthikeyan under his own production company.

