Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthy name their third son Pavan; share heartwarming video from naming ceremony

Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthu have created social media buzz as the duo revealed their third child’s name on social media today (July 15). Sharing a clip from the naming ceremony of their newborn son, Sivakarthikeyan and his wife shared that they have named him Pavan.

Sivakarthikeyan reveals third son’s name with a special video

Sivakarthikeyan, who recently welcomed his third child - a son with his wife Aarthy, has delighted all his fans by revealing the name of his newborn baby boy. The news was announced by the Maaveeran actor on his social media, this morning (July 15).

Sharing the news, Sivakarthikeyan dropped a heartwarming video from his son’s naming ceremony. The video features the actor with his entire family.

He took the opportunity to express his love, respect, and gratitude for his better half and wrote, “I was there by your side in the operation theatre and saw what you went through to deliver our babies. I am forever grateful to you for enduring the pain in creating this beautiful world for me.”

Sivakarthikeya’s family life

For the unversed, Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthy welcomed their third child together last month. The Maaveeran actor announced the special news on his official X account, on June 3. Announcing the news, Sivakarthikeya shared a sweet note and captioned it, 'Blessed with a baby boy'.

The actor's note read, ''Dear all, Our hearts are overflowing with joy as we welcome our baby boy born on June 2nd Our family has grown a little bigger and a whole lot happier. We need all your love, support, and blessings, as always -Gugan, Aaradhana, Aarthy & Sivakarthikeyan (sic)." His announcement was met with heartfelt wishes from fans and well-wishers immediately.

The couple married in 2010 and has been leading a successful marriage life even before Sivakarthikeyan debuted in Tamil movies. The duo were already blessed with two kids, Aaradhana and Gugan Doss before Sivakarthikeyan and his wife welcomed Pavan. Their daughter is famous for singing Vayadi Petha Pulla from the movie Kanaa alongside her father.

What’s next for Sivakarthikeyan?

On the work front, Sivakarthikeyan will be seen in his much-awaited movie Amaran. Directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy, the biographical drama film is based on the book, India's Most Fearless by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh.

The book is based on the life of martyred soldier Major Mukund Varadarajan, who fought valiantly for the country and was even posthumously awarded an Ashoka Chakra. A release date has not yet been announced by the filmmakers, but it is expected to hit the big screen in the second half of 2024.

Additionally, Sivakarthikeyan is collaborating with AR Murugadoss for his next Tamil film, tentatively titled SK23. Rukmini Vasanth and Biju Menon are set to star in the action thriller.

