When Rajinikanth recalled calling Kamal Haasan after struggling to act in Mani Ratnam’s Thalapathi

Thalapathi, the iconic 1991 film marked the maiden project of superstar Rajinikanth and filmmaker Mani Ratnam together. The film also featuring Mammootty was a commercial hit at the box office. However, did you know that Rajinikanth struggled to act in the film? And it was none other than Kamal Haasan who helped the Jailer actor with the filming of Mani Ratnam’s directorial.

Speaking at an event in 2022, Rajinikanth recalled his experience while working on the sets of Thalapathi and the challenges he faced. The actor said that his first scene was with Shobana who was a complete bully at that time. She even joked that Rajinikanth would eventually be replaced by Kamal Haasan.

Talking about the same, he said, “It was tough to act in the film. As an actor, I had a set of stock expressions. For love, I had some and similarly some for basic emotions. Mani didn't accept any. I remember him telling me to feel. I asked what I should feel. I then called Kamal and said it's really tough to act with this guy (Mani Ratnam). Kamal said, 'I knew this would happen'. He suggested that I ask Mani to act and just copy him. That call really worked. Thanks Kamal."

So it was just a phone call to Kamal Haasan that eased Rajinikanth and helped him perform better in the film.

Meanwhile, the legendary actors are gearing up for some exciting projects on the work front. Both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have multiple projects in their pipeline. The former will be next seen in Vettaiyan.

The much-awaited upcoming film, directed by TJ Gnanavel, also features Fahadh Faasil, Amitabh Bachchan, and Manju Warrier in crucial roles.

Vettaiyan will hit the theaters on October 14, this year. Apart from that, Rajinikanth will also collaborate with Lokesh Kanagaraj for Coolie. Moreover, as recently confirmed by Yogi Babu, the actor might collaborate again with Nelson Dilipkumar for the sequel of Jailer.

On the other hand, Kamal Haasan who was last seen in Indian 2 will be next seen in Thug Life. It is worth mentioning that he is collaborating with Mani Ratnam after a very long time. Additionally, the Vishwaroopam actor will collaborate once again with Nag Ashwin for the sequel of Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD. He will be reprising his role as Yaskin in the epic sci-fi.

