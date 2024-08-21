Throwback: When Ram Charan REACTED to Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's dating rumors and said, 'There is no...'

Speculations about his personal life are nothing new for pan-Indian star Prabhas. Over the years, he has been linked romantically to many actresses including Anushka Shetty, Shraddha Kapoor, and even Kriti Sanon. In 2022, when rumors about Prabhas and Kriti Sanon were all over the internet, Ram Charan clarified the news saying there was no one in Prabhas’ life.

Yes, that’s true. It was during a Television show featuring actor Nandamuri Balakrishna when the revelation was made. It so happened that the veteran actor made Prabhas call Ram Charan to dig into some secrets from his personal life.

During their phone call, Nandamuri Balakrishna asks the Game Changer actor if Prabhas has a lady love in his life. Much to his fans’ excitement and surprise, Ram Charan declared the Baahubali actor to be single.

However, during the conversation, the actor further went on to say that Prabhas might have some good news to share with his fans soon. To this, the Salaar actor jokingly asked him if he is a friend or an enemy. Prabhas kept on pleading with both of them to stop the conversation since it might lead to unnecessary speculations, but RC and Balakrishna kept on pulling his leg.

This particular segment from the show went viral on the Internet with people applauding the duo’s chemistry.

Advertisement

On the work front, Ram Charan will next be seen in S Shankar’s directorial Game Changer. Apart from the RRR actor, the political thriller features stars like Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Jayaram, Sunil, and Samuthirakani in key roles. As recently confirmed by producer Dil Raju, the Ram Charan starrer will be released during Christmas, this year.

On the other hand, Prabhas has many projects in the pipeline. The first one is The Raja Saab. The upcoming horror comedy film also features Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal in crucial roles. Besides, he will also be seen in the sequel of Prashant Neel's directorial, Salaar. The film promises intense action and an interesting storyline.

Moreover, Prabhas has joined hands with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Spirit. Additionally, Prabhas will appear in Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauji (working title).

ALSO READ: After selling his controversial Rolls-Royce Ghost Car; Thalapathy Vijay buys a NEW four-wheeler worth a whopping price