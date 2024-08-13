Kottukkaali Trailer OUT: Soori, Anna Ben starrer is an intriguing and mindbending drama grounded in a rural landscape

Soori and Anna Ben are all set to bring in their much-awaited movie, Kottukkaali aka The Adamant Girl in theaters on August 23, 2024. Now, the makers have also unveiled an intense trailer for the movie, which is bound to leave you with more questions.

The movie directed by PS Vinothraj was earlier selected and screened at the Berlin International Film Festival on February 16, 2024. Moreover, the film is also bankrolled by Sivakarthikeyan under his own production company.

Check out the Kottukkaali trailer here:

The trailer of Kottukkaali starts off with Soori and two of his friends being stopped by the police for riding together on a two-wheeler. It is soon revealed that they along with their family are traveling to see an exorcist as a spirit possesses his sister.

Then we catch a glimpse of Anna Ben sitting quietly in an auto-rickshaw, her expression blank and lost in thought. Following this, a series of chaotic events unfold as attempts are made to exorcise her, creating a whirlwind of turmoil around them.

The trailer becomes even more intriguing with the connection drawn between Anna Ben’s character and a rooster weighed down by a stone, symbolizing their shared sense of entrapment. Additionally, the use of rooster sounds throughout the trailer enhances the unfolding events.

Every crow of the rooster seems to speed up time, filling us with a sense of urgency about the outcome of events. In the film Kottukkaali, Anna plays Meena, a young woman deeply in love with a man from a lower caste.

Nevertheless, her family views this love as a spirit that has taken hold of her, and they wish to perform an exorcism to drive it away. In the film, Soori portrays her older brother Paandi, while actor Jawahar Sakthi also delivers a notable performance.

Coming to Soori’s work front, the actor was last seen playing the lead role in the movie Garudan, directed by Durai Senthilkumar. The action movie was based on a root story by Vetrimaaran and featured and also had actors like M Sasikumar and Unni Mukundan as co-leads. The actor is next set to be seen in the sequel movie Viduthalai Part 2.

