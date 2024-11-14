Kanguva full movie leaked online: Suriya and Bobby Deol starrer fantasy action flick falls prey to piracy hours after release

Kanguva, starring Suriya and Bobby Deol, hit the big screen today, November 14, on the occasion of Children's Day. While fans are celebrating its release in theaters, the film has already been leaked on piracy websites. Yes, you read that right.

The Suriya starrer Kanguva fell victim to piracy just hours after its release. According to a Times Now report, the HD version of the full movie is available on websites such as Telegram, Filmyzilla, Movierulez, and Tamilrockerz. Other pirated sites where the film has leaked include TamilYogi, Moviesda, Bolly4u, Tamilblasters, and more.

People can easily watch and download the movie from these sites in full HD, 1080p, 720p, 360p, and several other versions.

With Kanguva being leaked online on its release day, it remains to be seen if the movie's box office collections will be affected. Meanwhile, the makers of the film earlier took to their social media handles to warn fans from sharing any videos online from Suriya’s action flick.

They wrote, "Anti-piracy team on mode, so don’t leak any contents; your account may be suspended #Kanguva."

Take a look at the post below:

Meanwhile, Kanguva has received mixed responses from moviegoers since its release. Several netizens are lauding Suriya's performance in the film and praising his screen presence. Karthi's dual look from Kanguva has also gone viral on social media. Fans were surprised to see the actor's unique avatar on screen.

Now, people are looking forward to Suriya's face-off with Karthi in the much-awaited sequel to Kanguva, as he was present in both timelines of the film.

Advertisement

Take a look at Karthi's viral look below:

Directed by Siva, Kanguva also features Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Natarajan Subramaniam, and several others in prominent roles. The movie is backed by Studio Green and is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 350 crore.

If you have watched Kanguva in theaters, then do share your review with us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Kanguva Movie Review: Suriya starrer fantasy movie suffers from a generic and over-the-top narration that denies satisfaction