Kanguva movie release: Here’s what netizens are saying about Karthi’s dual look in Suriya and Bobby Deol starrer fantasy flick

The Suriya and Bobby Deol starrer Kanguva was released in theaters today, November 14. Since this morning, moviegoers have been rushing to their nearest cinema halls to watch the fantasy film. While fans are going gaga over Suriya's performance in the film, Karthi's cameo has taken everyone by surprise.

Though there was a buzz about his possible appearance in Kanguva, neither the makers nor the actor confirmed the same. However, it is now official that Karthi is part of the fantasy action flick featuring his brother Suriya. Surprisingly, the Meiyazhagan actor appears in both timelines of the film, and his dual looks are going viral on social media.

In the past timeline, Karthi appears in a rugged and primal avatar. He sports untamed hair with tribal elements like beads and has an earthy look with ancient tattoos across his forehead. Additionally, he appears somewhat unruly, with blood splattered on his face.

In contrast, Karthi’s look from the present timeline in Kanguva is slightly different, as he sports a similar tattoo on his forehead, but this time the backdrop appears to be more high-tech, and he has a tech-savvy avatar.

Check out Karthi's viral looks from Kanguva here:

A day before the film's release, Karthi took to his social media handles to send his best wishes to the team of Kanguva. He wrote, "A very passionate team has moved mountains to create this mammoth film called #Kanguva to entertain our beloved audience with great respect to them. My prayers for all their hard work to pay off big time. My heartiest wishes to the ‘anbaana’ fans who are carrying this film in their hearts! May nature bless you all."

Take a look at his post below:

Meanwhile, Kanguva has been receiving positive responses from viewers since morning. Apart from Suriya and Bobby Deol, the star cast of the movie also includes Disha Patani in a prominent role.

If you have watched Kanguva in theaters, then do let us know your review in the comments below.

