Kanguva OTT Release: Where to watch the Suriya-Bobby Deol starrer epic fantasy action film post-theatrical run

Suriya’s just-released film Kanguva is the hottest topic of discussion amongst all forums and social media spaces. The Siva directorial hit the silver screens today, November 14, 2024 and within a very short while itself, it has ended up receiving high praise and appreciation from the fans. While the movie enjoys a spectacular theatrical success, here’s everything you need to know about its digital release on the OTT platform.

Kanguva will be marking its presence in the digital space with Amazon Prime post its theatrical release.

In an official announcement made by the OTT platform back in March 2024, they revealed that the high-octane epic actioner will make its way to audiences via OTT once it completes its theatrical run. However, no date for the same had been specified yet for Kanguva’s digital run.

Check out the official announcement here:

An earlier report by M9 News revealed that Kanguva’s OTT release will be scheduled only after its record-breaking run on the theaters for about 8 weeks, which is completely unlike any other major Tamil releases.

National multiplexes like INOX, PVR and others have planned for the Hindi-dubbed version of Kanguva to be released according to a longer schedule, ensuring that the film stays on the big screen for a lot more time than usual.

Moreover, as per another report by Her Zindagi, the makers of Kanguva had given the OTT release rights of the film to Amazon Prime Video over a record-breaking deal of about a massive Rs. 100 crore.

Advertisement

Coming to Kanguva, this movie marks Suriya’s first collaboration with the filmmaker Siruthai Siva. The film has been touted by many to be the actor’s first pan-India breakthrough release, with an expected turnout to be nothing as compared to the actor’s previous movies.

Suriya essays two different roles in the film, Kanguva and Francis, with absolutely two different looks for the same. Through the various posters, trailer and teaser videos, a significant physical transformation is noticeable by the Soorarai Pottru actor.

The plot of Kanguva revolves around the tale of a tribal hero who fought for the protection and rights of his people centuries ago. Exploring the theme of resurrection, there is also revealed a connection between this long lost hero and the character of a modern day shadow cop, which is also essayed by Suriya.

ALSO READ: Kanguva Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read if you are planning to watch Suriya and Bobby Deol starrer fantasy action flick in theaters