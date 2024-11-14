Kanguva Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read if you are planning to watch Suriya and Bobby Deol starrer fantasy action flick in theaters

Kanguva, starring Suriya and Bobby Deol, has finally hit the big screens today, November 14. With its release, fans rushed to their nearest theaters to catch the first day, first show of the fantasy action movie. If you are eager to watch Suriya's dual avatars on-screen with your loved ones and family members, then do not miss reading these Kanguva Twitter reviews shared by netizens before booking your tickets.

A social media user called the film a classic action drama and wrote, "Suriya's portrayal of Kanguva is explosive and intense. Action choreography is top-notch. Surprise cameo is mind-blowing. Cinematography and costume design are impressive."

Another netizen reviewed Kanguva and posted, "What a screen presence of #Suriya & withholding as one man show in both timelines. Present portions were entertaining at parts with Fun Angle & connects emotionally with the Kid character. Lack of story arc & screenplay lag in a few sequences were some drawbacks."

A Suriya fan gave the film a rating of 4.5/5 and penned, "Suriya single-handedly carry the whole movie till now. Both suriya intro is at peak. High Theatrical moments and Paisa vasool guarantee. Visuals and CG best. Never ever seen Crocodile fight before, world class. Best Interval of the year for me."

Another social media user lauded Suriya's screen presence in Kanguva and shared, "Whatever team manifested big, they achieved it Visually. For just experiencing the visual grandeur, the movie deserves a watch. Each & Every Frame is Top notch, without any mistakes in CG."

"All time stylish Suriya Bhai no one matches his caliber and energy level. Public went crazy to see kanguva first half but the second part was literally goosebumps," read another review of Kanguva.

Check out more reviews below:

Directed by Siva, Kanguva marks his first collaboration with the lead actor, Suriya. Apart from him and Bobby Deol, the star cast of the film includes Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, and Aarash Shah, amongst others. Reports suggest that Karthi is also a part of this fantasy action flick.

