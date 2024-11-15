Kanguva producer KE Gnanavel Raja confirms Siva will direct Ajith Kumar’s next movie; Suriya-starrer sequel to follow

Ajith Kumar is currently working on his film Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. In a recent interview with Idlebrain, Kanguva producer KE Gnanavel Raja confirmed that director Siva would collaborate with Ajith Kumar for his next project.

When asked about the sequel to the Suriya-starrer Kanguva, Gnanavel Raja revealed that Siva would be directing Ajith Kumar first. He also added that the production of Kanguva 2 would commence immediately after Siva wraps up the Ajith Kumar starrer.

Ajith Kumar and director Siva have previously teamed up on four successful films. Their collaboration began with the 2014 family action drama Veeram, marking the start of a fruitful cinematic partnership. The duo followed up with box office hits like Vedalam, Vivegam, and Viswasam in 2019. Now, it seems the actor and director are gearing up to join forces for the fifth time, much to the excitement of fans.

As per a report by Desi Martini, cinematographer Vetri Palanisamy revealed that Siva and Ajith Kumar had previously planned a futuristic sci-fi drama. However, the project was put on hold due to budget and timing constraints. It remains to be seen whether their upcoming collaboration will revisit this concept or explore an entirely new storyline.

Meanwhile, director Siva recently made waves with his epic fantasy action film Kanguva, starring Suriya in the lead role. The movie narrates the story of a tribal warrior, Kanguva, who battles Romans and rival clans to protect his village.

However, the tribal warrior also shares a connection with a bounty hunter in 2024, who is tasked with finding a child. The film unfolds across these parallel timelines, exploring how their destinies intertwine in unexpected ways.

The film, which is touted to be one of the most expensive films ever made in India, was mostly negatively received by critics and audiences. While many were unanimous in praising Suriya’s acting skills, the film was criticized for its lazy writing, editing, and sound quality.

