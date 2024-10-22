EXCLUSIVE: Director Siva gives clarification on Trailer 2 of Suriya's Kanguva; Shares the locked run-time of the mystical

Kanguva is all set for a grand release on 14th November, 2024. The Siruthai Siva directorial stars Suriya, Disha Patani, Bobby Deol and a host of other actors. The actor-director duo Suriya and Siva, graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive Masterclass of theirs, where they, with great passion and enthusiasm, talked about their upcoming mystical. In the Masterclass, director Siva clarified about the release of the movie's second trailer and also shared the movie's exact runtime.

Director Siva Confirms That Trailer 2 Of Kanguva Will Release Soon

In the exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass hosted by Himesh Mankad, director Siva was asked if there would be a second trailer for Kanguva. The director confirmed that they will be releasing the movie's second trailer very soon. He said, "Kanguva has a huge premise. It has a lot of emotion in it. Lot of terrain in it. So as a story by itself, it has a scope for part 2. So organically, as a writer, when I started to write Kanguva, it demanded a part 2 actually. It was a whole story, so it required a part 2. So we are planning for a part 2; and we are loving the movie. And we are praying and we are believing that you will all love the movie."

Suriya Shares When He Realised That The Story Of Kanguva Needed A Second Part

When Suriya was asked about when he realised that Kanguva is fit to be a 2-parter, he answered, "As the narration for the part 1 was ending, we could see that this is not the ending. We have more to say and there is more happening after this and why this started and where it's going to end. There is a possibility. There definitely are a lot of things that can be said in part 2. That's how it was". He also thanked Gnanavel, the owner of Studio Green, for the budget he gave them. He shared that the budget was enough to completely satisfy them and their vision.

Watch the Pinkvilla Masterclass featuring Suriya and Siva

The Run Time Of Kanguva Is 2 Hours And 32 Minutes

Director Siva was asked if Kanguva's final cut has been locked for the censors. He answered, "The final cut was 2 hours 42 minutes. I shot for 2 hours 45 minutes overall. So it has been trimmed to 2 hours and 32 minutes actually. That is the exact duration".

Speaking about how taking on different roles in the movie space helped him for Kanguva, director Siva said, "So, I was an editor before and then I was a cinematographer and then I became a director. So, this journey of doing all the technical parts has helped me to rightly and precisely cut the film into 2 hours and 30 minutes. And that's true. 2 hours and 30 minutes for an epic film is a fantastic time and audience are going to get really thrilled to watch."

Kanguva In Theatres On 14th November, 2024

Kanguva releases in theatres on 14th November, 2024, in multiple languages. The film's promotions are in full swing. The mystic-drama is sure to take the actor's biggest opening by a margin. How excited are you for Kanguva?

