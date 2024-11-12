Throwback: When Ajith Kumar made a cameo appearance alongside Shah Rukh Khan in 2001’s Asoka playing Susima

Shah Rukh Khan and Ajith Kumar are two of the most prominent superstars in Indian cinema who have enjoyed a wide fan base with their films over the years. However, how many of you are aware that AK had once played a special appearance in the SRK starrer Asoka back in 2001?

Yes, the Good Bad Ugly star had appeared and shared the screen along with Shah Rukh Khan for the Santosh Sivan directorial. AK had played the dramatized version of Susima, the crown prince of the Maurya empire and elder half-brother to Asoka.

For those unaware, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie Asoka featured the dramatized tale about the Maurya Empire’s emperor Asoka and his earlier life starting off as a general in Takshashila. Set in the 3rd century BC of the Indian subcontinent, SRK played the title character, with Kareena Kapoor Khan playing the female lead.

Besides SRK and Kareena Kapoor, the film also had actors like Rahul Dev, Danny Denzongpa, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Gerson Da Cunha, Subhashini Ali, and many more in key roles.

Despite having historical inaccuracies, the film was received positively by critics after screening at the Venice Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festivals. The movie was even split into five parts and launched on Star Plus back in the day as a miniseries.

Moving ahead, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen playing the lead role in the movie Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The comedy-drama film featured SRK as Hardy, a former soldier who tries to help out his friends on a perilous journey to the United Kingdom through illegal immigration and how their lives turn out to be.

Shah Rukh Khan is next set to feature in a movie called King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, which would also feature his daughter Suhana Khan in the lead role. The movie is also apparently going to have Anirudh Ravichander as the music composer.

On the other hand, Ajith Kumar is currently in the shooting of his movie Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The film is expected to be released in theaters for Pongal 2025. Moreover, AK is also expected to release two films in 2025, with Vidaamuyarchi also in the final works.

