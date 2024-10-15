Kanguva release date, runtime, full star cast, storyline, director and more about Suriya, Bobby Deol starrer

Suriya’s upcoming fantasy action film Kanguva has captured the spotlight among millions of fans. After an initial box office clash due to its original release date in October, the makers have postponed it to November. It appears the film's team has now finalized the runtime.

In comparison with the current trend of recent releases, makers of Kanguva have picked up a neat and compact run time of 2 hours and 26 minutes, excluding the title card of the film. This decision gives the film an edge over others, promising a high-octane thriller experience for the audience without unnecessary drag.

In fact, the compact run time of Kanguva seems to be less than Suriya’s other super successful films, including Jai Bhim, Soorarai Pottru and 24.

Directed by Siva, the Tamil film Kanguva is produced by Studio Green and UV Creations. Originally announced in April 2019, its release was delayed due to the pandemic and Suriya's busy schedule with other projects.

The cast features a lineup of prominent names from pan-Indian cinema, including Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramanian, Kichcha Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Suresh Chandra Menon, Prem Kumar, Deepa Venkat, and others.

Interestingly, Suriya is reportedly taking on double roles in the film, promising massive entertainment for his dedicated fans.

Scheduled for a release on November 14, 2024, the film has already been touted as one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Produced by Gnanavel Raja, Kanguva has the backing of Devi Sri Prasad on the musical score.

Kanguva has been extensively shot in various locations across India, including Chennai, Goa, Kerala and Rajahmundry.

Coming to the storyline of the project, it would be an epic saga tapping valor and bravery, captivating various moments from the life of a tribal warrior who struggles to save his own people.

