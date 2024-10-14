Suriya 45: RJ Balaji collaborates with Kanguva actor for a ‘blockbuster entertainer’; AR Rahman joins as music director

Suriya is excited to kick off his next film, tentatively named Suriya 45, under the direction of RJ Balaji. The project was officially revealed by the production team, and it will feature music composed by the talented AR Rahman.

Unveiling the official announcement poster of the film, Suriya shared it with the caption, “Thrilled!,” while RJ Balaji unveiled it with the caption, “We promise you all a BLOCKBUSTER entertainer.”

Check out the official announcements for Suriya and RJ Balaji’s Suriya 45:

Suriya 45 is expected to be an action-thriller flick which is likely to be based in a village set-up. The announcement poster itself features an array of long sickles adorned with tilaks with a single Vel (Spear) in the center of it.

Moreover, the upcoming film would also mark the 4th time AR Rahman is composing the tracks and scores for a film with Suriya after movies like Aayutha Ezhuthu, Sillunu Oru Kaadhal, and 24.

Moving ahead, Suriya is next set to appear in the film Kanguva, directed by Siva. The film which is said to be a fantasy action flick features Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in the lead roles making their Tamil debut with an additional ensemble cast of actors like Jagapathi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, and many more.

The highly anticipated film, expected to be one of the priciest productions in India, is set to hit theaters on November 14, 2024. It stars Suriya in two roles, switching between different time periods. In a recent interview, the director mentioned that the film will primarily focus on historical elements, promising an entertaining experience for viewers.

On the other hand, Suriya is also set to appear in the Karthik Subbaraj-directorial movie tentatively called Suriya 44. The upcoming film is expected to be a gangster action flick and will also have a period setting.

Aside from Suriya, the movie has actors Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Joju George, and many more playing prominent parts.

