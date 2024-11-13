Kanguva star cast fees: Here’s how much Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani are charging for director Siva's fantasy action flick

Kanguva, starring Suriya and Bobby Deol in the lead roles, is gearing up for its release on November 14, 2024. Ahead of its release on the big screens, let's take a look at how much money the film's top stars took home as remuneration.

The film, which is touted to be one of the most expensive films to be ever made in India, has Suriya headlining the project, who commands a strong fan base. According to a report by Financial Express, the Jai Bhim actor has asked for a whopping Rs 39 crore as salary for this fantasy actioner.

The actor’s prominence in the South Indian box office along with this being his theatrical release after 2-3 years has surely made it a justifiable ask for the actor to rake in this salary. Moreover, the next star in the film Bobby Deol has been making quite strides in cinema after 2023’s Animal.

As per a report by Money Control, the Bollywood actor has received a fee of Rs 5 crores to play the character of Udhiran, the main antagonist in Kanguva. Notably, keep in mind that this is Bobby’s debut role in a Tamil movie for which the actor has also taken on a menacing look to face Suriya.

Additionally, Disha Patani is also making her debut in Tamil cinema by playing the lady love of Suriya. According to a report by Money Control, the Kalki actress has received a sum of Rs 3 crores for her appearance in Kanguva.

As the movie is inching close to release in a matter of hours, the film is reported to have a massive budget, which lies between Rs 300-350 crores. Furthermore, the makers of the film, including Suriya, have been confident about the film and its performance, touting it as a newfound experience in Indian cinema.

With the film set to release soon, the makers have also unveiled a release trailer for Kanguva, which captures the essence of the movie to a large extent. Moreover, the film also seems to hint at a possible cameo by a top actor in Tamil, which would lead to the second part of Kanguva.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by Money Control/Financial Express. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions at editorial@pinkvilla.com.

