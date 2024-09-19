‘Glad to be back on a film set…’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is super stoked to begin shoot for Rakt Brahmand; Disha Patani wishes her all the best

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all geared up to start her work for the series Rakt Brahmand, created by Raj & DK with Tummbad fame Rahi Anil Barve directing it. Now, the actress has officially confirmed the of beginning the shoot for the same through an Instagram post.

Penning the words, “Never stop dreaming. Glad to be back on a film set after a while,” Sam shared a picture of her ID that had a bloody crown on it which is a symbol of the Netflix series. Expressing good wishes for the actress, Disha Patani also commented on the post and said, “All the best.”

Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s post here:

See Disha Patani’s comment on Samantha’s post:

The series Rakt Brahmand - The Bloody Kingdom is touted to be a fantasy action which is expected to have a gripping and edgy narrative. The official announcement of the series was made a while back with Aditya Roy Kapur and Samantha playing the lead roles.

This marks Aditya’s first collaboration with Raj & DK who have already helmed web series like The Family Man, Guns & Gulaabs, and Farzi. Moreover, other than the lead actors the series also has an ensemble cast which includes Wamiqa Gabbi and Ali Fazal.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had recently hit the headlines after the diva actress was spotted flaunting her red-dyed hair outside a salon. Sam who was sporting a half-sleeved baggy denim shirt and white trousers was welcomed by paparazzi who were admiring her new look.

Check out Samantha's new look here:

Coming to the actress’ work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen playing the lead role in Kushi, starring alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The rom-com movie featured the actress as Aradhya who falls in love with Viplav who she marries, despite their family differences.

The film focuses on their love story and how they manage to lead a life after marriage. The actress is next set to appear in the web series called Citadel: Honey Bunny with Varun Dhawan which is slated to release on November 7, 2024.

