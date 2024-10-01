BUZZ: Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol to star in Vijay’s alleged final film Thalapathy 69; shoot to begin soon?

Thalapathy Vijay who was recently seen in the movie The Greatest Of All Time aka The GOAT is gearing up for the shoot of his 'last film', tentatively called Thalapathy 69. Now, it seems that Pooja Hegde might join as the leading lady with Bobby Deol playing a key role.

As per a report by cinephile Amutha Bharathi, the movie directed by H Vinoth is likely to feature both actors alongside Vijay. Moreover, the makers are also expected to hold a pooja ceremony on October 4, 2024, with the shoot to begin on October 5.

Interestingly, the makers of the film also dropped an update about the movie. In a recent post, with the caption, “Let’s see whether your guesses are on point,” they announced unveiling the cast on October 1, 2024, from 5 pm onwards. The cast reveal is also set to happen for three days from today.

Check out the official update by the makers of Thalapathy 69:

If the reports of Pooja Hegde joining the cast are true, then it would mark the actress’ second collaboration with the superstar after their movie Beast, back in 2022. On the other hand, it would also mean the second Tamil project for Bobby Deol after the Suriya starrer Kanguva.

Coming to Thalapathy Vijay’s professional front, the superstar actor was last seen playing the dual role in the movie The GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu. The movie features the tale of an anti-terrorist squad leader who loses his son during a family/mission trip to Thailand.

However, in a twist of fate, the prodigal son returns only to reveal he is plotting a dangerous plan against his father and loved ones. The rest of the movie follows their cat-and-mouse chase and how one subdues the other.

With Vijay playing both father and son, the film has an ensemble cast of actors like Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Ajmal Ameer, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and many more in key roles. The film which was released back on September 5, 2024, is all set to begin its streaming from October 3 on Netflix.

