Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa skips surgery, heads directly to court after getting discharged from hospital; Reports

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the murder and death of an individual.

Darshan Thoogudeepa, who had been awarded interim bail earlier on grounds of medical reasons, has apparently been discharged from the hospital. According to a report by Banglore Times, the Kannada actor was discharged from the hospital without undergoing any surgery procedures.

The actor and his co-accused including alleged lover Pavithra Gowda had been awarded bail earlier this week as well, granting them a small relief in the ongoing murder trial. The bench headed by Justice S. Vishwajit Shetty granted bail to all of them on December 13, 2024.

As per the report, the court had weighed and heard both sides' arguments carefully before reaching the verdict of granting bail. Before the bail grant, Darshan had already got out of prison based on an interim bail of 6 weeks.

The interim bail was awarded to the actor on grounds of back injury and request for the need of medical attention. The actor had been out on bail on the grounds of a surgical procedure, but now the Kannada star has been discharged without any surgery taking place.

As per a report by News18, after being discharged, Darshan went directly to the City Civil Court to complete the necessary legal formalities. As per the bail requirements, the accused must appear before the judge and sign certain conditions.

After signing the necessary documents, the actor is expected to return to his wife’s home. According to the same report, the actor was said to have his surgery on December 11, 2024, but was apparently postponed due to high blood pressure. The doctor had also advised that actor could face health issues if the surgery was not conducted. However, Darshan decided to get discharged instead and went ahead to fulfill the formalities of regular bail.

For the uninitiated, Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa had been under judicial custody for the alleged murder of a young man named Renukaswamy. As per reports, the actor is suspected of murdering the man after the victim allegedly made some obscene comments against the actor’s rumored lover, Pavithra Gowda.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

