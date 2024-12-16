Kalidas Jayaram gets a fuzzy warm hug in Lapland and heartfelt wishes from wife Tarini Kalingarayar, as he turns 31

Newlyweds Kalidas Jayaram and his wife Tarini Kalingarayar are celebrating their first vacation together in Lapland, near the Arctic Circle. The couple has been sharing heart-melting glimpses from their tour all throughout social media, sending their fans into a meltdown. And now, as the actor has turned a year older, his wife has dropped a special birthday message for him.

Taking to her Instagram account, Tarini dropped a candid picture with her husband, Kalidas, from their wintry vacation together. The duo, clad in comfy thermals and jackets, gave each other a tight hug while enjoying the picturesque view in white before them.

Along with the picture, Tarini wrote a note that read, “Happy Birthday Kannama @kalidasjayaram.”



Well, it was just back on December 8 when Kalidas and Tarini tied the knot. The couple, who have been dating for quite some time now, got hitched at Guruvayur Shri Krishna Temple in Kerala.

It was an intimate affair for the bride and groom, surrounded by their parents, along with some selected A-listed high-profile guests coming in to bless the newlyweds on their journey ahead.

While leaked pictures from their wedding celebrations had already made their way to social media, it was a little later when the Raayan star dropped the first-ever photos with his bride, capturing all hearts in no time.



For their wedding day, the couple chose to twin in shades of red. Tarini picked a stunning red and orange-hued saree adorned with intricate zari and other detailing in gold thread. Her blouse was enhanced with detailed embellishments that completely matched the traditional vibe.

She completed her bridal look with traditional gold jewelry pieces, including layered necklaces, earrings, hair accessories, bangles, and more. On the other hand, Kalidas turned into the most handsome groom, sporting a red dhoti and matching angavastram, looking debonair as always.

For the unversed, the duo had exchanged rings last year in a private ceremony in Chennai.

