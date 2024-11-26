Darshan Thoogudeepa claims of being falsely imprisoned with forged evidence; calls victim Renukaswamy a menace to society? REPORTS

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Darshan Thoogudeepa, who recently got interim bail due to medical conditions, is seeking regular bail with an ongoing plea in court. As part of the recent hearing, the actor’s lawyer claims that Darshan was falsely implicated in the Renukaswamy murder case.

As per a report by The Hindu, the actor’s lawyer argued that the police had implicated the investigation towards the actor using fabricated pieces of evidence. Additionally, the arguments on the actor’s regular bail also had the lawyer making claims that the deceased victim, Renukaswamy, was a “menace to society,” based on a statement by Darshan.

According to a report by Bar and Bench, the statement read, “A man (Renukaswamy) who had no respect and no regard, did not want to respect women in society, a lawless person...This man was a menace to society. And now he has been glorified and made into some sort of a national hero in the case while degrading my (Darshan) image in society as a villain. Even though, in reel life, I am a hero.”

In the argument raised by the lawyer, he levied allegations that the victim had a habit of circulating obscene images of women. Furthermore, the lawyer also added that even if such a perception of the victim is there, it doesn’t mean anyone had the right to kill him, either.

Additionally, the lawyer also made allegations against the police for lapses in their investigation. The Karnataka High Court has postponed the hearing on Darshan’s case to November 28, 2024.

For the uninitiated, Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been under judicial custody for the alleged murder of a young man named Renukaswamy. As per reports, the actor is suspected of murdering the man after the victim launched some obscene comments against the actor’s rumored lover, Pavithra Gowda.

The victim was found dead after being brutally tortured. Upon investigation, the Bengaluru police booked Darshan as the second accused in the case, while his alleged girlfriend, Pavithra Gowda, was labeled as the first accused.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

