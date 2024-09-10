Renuka Swamy case: Jailed actor Darshan Thoogudeepa admits attacking victim: ‘I kicked him near his head...'

Trigger: This particular article contains information about the murder of an individual which might be triggering for some readers.

Darshan Thoogudeepa’s involvement in the murder of Renuka Swamy has been a case that has shaken everyone. In a new turn of events, the jailed Kannada actor has now admitted to assaulting the deceased victim brutally, which eventually led to his death.

As per CNN News 18, Darshan, in his statement to the police in the 3991-page long charge sheet, has admitted that he and his accomplices had brutally attacked Renuka Swamy and tortured him which led to his death in the most painful manner. Darshan revealed hitting the victim with his hands and a wooden branch in his neck, head and chest.

He further mentioned provoking Pavithra Gowda to also assault Renuka Swamy with her slipper.

As per the charge sheet submitted, Darshan mentioned, “Renukaswamy was already tired by the time I saw him. It appeared like he had already been assaulted. I kicked him near his neck, chest and head. I hit him with my hands and a wooden branch. I asked Pavithra Gowda to hit him with her slipper.”

Moreover, Darshan has also shared that one of his accomplices, Pradosh, had taken a whopping Rs 40 lakh for allegedly taking care of the matter and handling it well so that it would not come out in public.

In a few more segments of the charge sheet, Darshan has also revealed that it was not he but it was one of his other accomplices named Nandish, who had strangled Renuka Swamy to death, while another named Dhanraj electrocuted him.

Besides this, the Bengaluru court on September 9, 2024, has extended the judicial custody of Darshan Thoogudeepa to September 12, 2024.

Disclaimer: If you are anyone you know is suffering from any kind of abuse then you must not back out from complaining and seeking help. There are several helplines for the same.

