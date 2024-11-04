Kannada filmmaker Guruprasad's wife Sumithra reveals shocking details after his alleged suicide; police begin investigation

Trigger Warning: This article contains information regarding the death of an individual.

Renowned Kannada filmmaker Guruprasad was found dead at his residence in the Madanaiyakanahalli area of Karnataka. He was 52. As reported by The Indian Express, police suspect it may be a case of suicide and have filed an Unnatural Death Report (UDR).

The authorities have ruled that Guruprasad may have passed away four to five days ago, as his body was discovered in a decomposed state. His second wife, Sumithra, further mentioned to the police that the director was struggling due to a financial crisis.

According to the report, a senior police officer stated, "There was no sign of an intruder, and the door was locked from the inside. His wife mentioned he was facing financial difficulties as he had accumulated significant debt due to his filmmaking ventures, which may have been a contributing factor."

Guruprasad's wife further revealed that she did try to contact him on October 25 over the phone, but he never responded to her calls. On November 3, a resident named Jayaram contacted Sumithra to report a foul odor coming from the apartment where Guruprasad stayed in.

The police officials addressed the media and revealed that no suicide note was found at Guruprasad's residence. However, the director's body has been sent for postmortem for further investigation at a government hospital.

Guruprasad got married for the second time to Sumithra in 2020. They are parents to a three-year-old daughter. The director also shared a daughter with his first wife, Arathi.

Guruprasad's films Mata and Eddelu Manjunatha, featuring actor Jaggesh, were two of his most successful projects. For the latter, he was honored with the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Screenplay in 2009. His last movie was also with Jaggesh titled Ranganayaka.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues, then please do not hesitate to take immediate and professional medical help. Besides, if you or your near ones are suffering from alcohol or any substance abuse, then several rehabilitation helplines are available for the same.

