Who was Guruprasad? Here's everything you need to know about Kannada filmmaker who died by alleged suicide

Trigger Warning: This article contains information regarding the death of an individual.

Kannada filmmaker Guruprasad reportedly died by suicide. He was 52. According to a report by Asianet News, the director's body was found in a decomposed state in his apartment in Karnataka. While the country mourns his untimely demise, let's know everything about him.

Who was Guruprasad?

Guruprasad was a popular Kannada film director who hailed from Kanakapura city in Karnataka. He was born on November 2, 1972, in the Ramanagara district.

Guruprasad made his directorial debut back in 2006 with the film titled Mata. The movie featured Jaggesh as the main lead alongside the director himself. Other actors including Mandya Ramesh, Vijanath Biradar, and Tabla Nani were also a part of this project. Following the massive success of Mata, the filmmaker began to receive several good opportunities in the industry.

Guruprasad's next big project was Eddelu Manjunatha featuring actor Jaggesh and himself again. The comedy-drama film was released in 2009 and received a positive response from the audiences. The movie starred Yagna Shetty as the female lead.

For Eddelu Manjunatha, Guruprasad received the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Screenplay in 2009.

Along with directing films, Guruprasad also had a passion for acting. Apart from Mata and Eddelu Manjunatha, he starred in movies like Hudugaru, Kal Manja, Mylari, Jigarthanda, Kushka, and more.

Meanwhile, his last film as a director was Ranganayaka featuring none other than Jaggesh.

Guruprasad dies by alleged suicide

According to the Asianet News report, Guruprasad's neighbors alerted the police after they sensed a foul smell coming from his apartment in the Madanaiyakanahalli area of Karnataka. Following that, authorities rushed to his house and found his decomposed body hanging from a ceiling fan.

As per the initial investigation, cops have suspected that he passed away a few days ago. They have also ruled out that Guruprasad might have taken his life due to financial difficulties and considerable debts.

Moreover, Guruprasad's last film Ranganayaka with Jaggesh was also a failure, which pushed him further into a financial crisis. An investigation into the matter is still underway by the Madanaiyakanahalli police.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues then please do not hesitate to take immediate and professional medical help. Besides, If you or your near ones are suffering from alcohol or any substance abuse then several rehabilitation helplines are available for the same.

