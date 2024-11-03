BREAKING: Kannada filmmaker Guruprasad dies by suicide, body found in decomposed state in his apartment

Trigger Warning: This article contains information regarding the death of an individual.

Popular Kannada director Guruprasad has passed away at the age of 52. According to a report by Asianet News, the filmmaker reportedly committed suicide. His body was discovered in a decomposed state in his house in Madanaiyakanahalli area of Karnataka.

As per the report, Guruprasad lived in the house for the past eight months. Recently, his neighbors complained of a foul smell coming from his apartment and reported it to the authorities. Upon receiving the complaint, the police officials swiftly reached the spot and conducted an investigation.

After entering the house, the cops saw Guruprasad's body hanging from the ceiling fan. The officials have reported that the filmmaker might have taken his life a few days ago. It has been speculated that the Kannada director might have been in debt and facing some financial difficulties, following which he decided to take such a drastic decision.

The Madanaiyakanahalli police have registered a case and conducting a thorough investigation into the matter to determine the circumstances that led to his death.

Meanwhile, initial reports suggest that the failure of his latest movie, Ranganayaka featuring Jaggesh, pushed him into a financial crisis. Unable to bear the brunt of its consequences, he took his own life.

Meanwhile, fans across the country are mourning his untimely demise. A netizen wrote, "Shocking! director Guruprasad has died by suicide in his Tata new haven apartment, Bengaluru. Reports state that his body was found hanging. It is further suspected he died at least 10 days ago."

Another user wrote, "Very sad to see the passing of the director #Guruprasad who has given us some really good movies like #Mata and #EddeluManjunatha."

Guruprasad made his directorial debut with the 2006 film Mata.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues then please do not hesitate to take immediate and professional medical help. Besides, If you or your near ones are suffering from alcohol or any substance abuse then several rehabilitation helplines are available for the same.

