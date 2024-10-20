Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar arrives to pay his last respects to Kichcha Sudeep's mother Saroja Sanjeev

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the death of an individual.

Saroja Sanjeev, Kichcha Sudeep's mother, passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru from age-related ailments. According to a report by India Today, doctors tried their best to save her, however, she succumbed to the age-related illness and breathed her last at 7 AM on October 20. Following her demise, several renowned people including actor Shiva Rajkumar arrived to pay his last respects.

The Kannada star, along with his family, reached Kichcha Sudeep's house and offered their condolences. Several visuals from Saroja's last rites are surfacing on the internet.

In a photo, Kichcha Sudeep was seen breaking down in tears while paying last respects to his mother. He was comforted by his loved ones who got emotional witnessing him in such a vulnerable state.

Social media has been filled with heartfelt condolence messages for Kichcha Sudeep.

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, took to his X handle to mourn the passing of Saroja Sanjeev. He wrote, "I pray that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace and may the Lord grant Sudeep and his family the strength to bear the pain of bereavement."

Pawan Kalyan also expressed his grief over the untimely demise of Kichcha Sudeep's mother. He wrote, "I am saddened to know that the mother of famous actor Mr. Kiccha Sudeep, Mrs. Saroja, has passed away. I pray to God to rest the soul of Mrs. Saroja. Mr. Sudeep Garu said that his mother's influence and encouragement on his acting career. He should recover quickly from the loss of his mother. My deepest condolences to the family of Shri Sudeep."

According to multiple media reports, Saroja's mortal remains were brought to Kichcha Sudeep's JP Nagar house for everyone to pay their last respects. Her final rites will reportedly take place at the Wilson Garden crematorium.

