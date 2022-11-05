Kantara EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Rishab Shetty on his recent meeting with Rajinikanth: ‘That was a big fanboy moment’

Rishab Shetty’s Kannada action-thriller Kantara has been garnering praise from all over the world, and recently Rajinikanth also heaped praise on this recently released film. “‘The unknown is more than the known’ no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer, director and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema,” the superstar actor wrote on Twitter.

Soon after Rishab went and met Rajinikanth. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the Kantara actor opened up about this meeting. “I met him and spent almost one hour with him. That was a big fanboy moment for me. We spoke about every scene, how I did it, how I executed them, and about his spiritual journey too. That was a wonderful moment,” says Rishab.