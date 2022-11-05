Kantara EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Rishab Shetty on his recent meeting with Rajinikanth: ‘That was a big fanboy moment’
Rishab Shetty also speaks about wanting to become an actor ever since he was a child, and being inspired by Dr. Rajkumar.
Rishab Shetty’s Kannada action-thriller Kantara has been garnering praise from all over the world, and recently Rajinikanth also heaped praise on this recently released film. “‘The unknown is more than the known’ no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer, director and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema,” the superstar actor wrote on Twitter.
Soon after Rishab went and met Rajinikanth. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the Kantara actor opened up about this meeting. “I met him and spent almost one hour with him. That was a big fanboy moment for me. We spoke about every scene, how I did it, how I executed them, and about his spiritual journey too. That was a wonderful moment,” says Rishab.
He further adds, “Main bachpan se bahut bada fan hun (I have been a big fan of his ever since I was a child). As a lead actor my first film was Bell Bottom, and I had tried imitating him in that film. In the song sequence, I tried one of his styles. I told him about that, and he laughed about it.”
Being inspired by Dr. Rajkumar
Meanwhile, Rishab says that he wanted to become an actor ever since he was in the sixth standard. “I was involved in folk art, and my interest in the field had developed from then.” He was always inspired by late actor Dr. Rajkumar. “He is the biggest inspiration. I used to see him on TV, and even my mother is a big fan of Dr. Rajkumar. So much so that even when she would be busy with work, and his song would appear on television, she would stop everything and start watching it. I also used to mimic him when I was a child,” Rishab Shetty concludes.
