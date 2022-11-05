Kantara EXCLUSIVE: Rishab Shetty on doing odd jobs before debut: Couldn't ask dad for money always

Rishab Shetty is on cloud nine right now post the tremendous success of his latest release, Kantara . The edge-of-the-seat action thriller has been getting phenomenal reviews from both critics and cinephiles. The film was also praised by the who's who from the film fraternity including his inspiration, Rajinikanth recently. Now, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rishab Shetty opened up about his struggling phase in the industry.

Rishab Shetty also recalled his starting point as an actor and also admitted that he worked as a clap boy, assistant director, etc. "I wanted to be an actor but wasn't getting any chance in the industry because no contacts and I had no idea about how to approach. So I read a story about a Kannada actor about how he started off as an assistant director, got a few contacts, did some side characters, and then became a hero. Then, I thought this way seems good for people like us. After my education, I did a short-term course on filmmaking, then worked as an assistant director and after 6-7 years, I diverted into acting."

Rishab Shetty reveals he did odd jobs before his debut

Rishab Shetty also revealed that he did many odd jobs before becoming a famous actor and director. He said, "Right after the second year degree, I started doing odd jobs as I wouldn't have money for watching movies and couldn't ask for money all the time from dad right? Whatever jobs I got, I did all of them. In 2004, I started and in 2014, I got my first direction so in 10 years I had to survive."

Rishab Shetty's journey in the film industry

After his college, Rishab Shetty worked in several odd jobs like selling water cans, real estate, and hotel work while also parallelly trying his chances in movies. He started to work in the film industry as a clap boy, spot boy, assistant director, etc, and bagged his first major role in the movie titled Thuglak. In 2016, his debut directorial movie Ricky starring Rakshit Shetty released and received an average response at the box office. And then in the same year, he directed Kirik Party, which became an instant hit.

Watch the full interview of Rishab Shetty here: