Nayanthara reveals stressing on having a good diet and maintaining consistency to stay in shape

Nayanthara has been quite consistent in sharing glimpses of her life on social media. The diva, who enjoys a humongous fan following on her social media handles, recently dropped a candid post revealing her diet secrets. Known for her versatility in her roles on the celluloid, Nayanthara emphasized maintaining a good diet above all.

In her note shared on Instagram, Nayanthara shared that in her profession as an actor, it is very important to look her very best in every role that she portrays. She also emphasized on how a good diet is essential for a healthy and happy life.

Nayanthara claims good health needs a lifestyle change

Talking about a good diet, the Jawan actress wrote, “A good diet is essential for a healthy and happy life, especially for someone like me, an actor who needs to look their best for every role. For me, staying in shape has always been about balance, consistency, and listening to my body.”

In the note further, Nayanthara explained that although she follows a good ‘diet’, she doesn’t mean restricting herself from having certain foods, but rather selecting only those based on nutrient counts and eating everything in the right amounts.

She further expressed, “Now, I know it’s not about counting calories; it’s about counting nutrients and eating a variety of foods in the right amounts. This is a lifestyle, not a temporary fix.”

The diva also spoke about enjoying home-cooked food rather than indulging in junk food that leaves her with guilt. The Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress expressed that her food changes have now made her feel happier and more energetic than before. Moreover, she explained that there has been a significant change in the way that she sees food nowadays.

Nayanthara’s professional front

On the work front, Nayanthara has a plethora of exciting projects lined up in the forthcoming time. She is set to star alongside R. Madhavan and Siddharth in a film Test, directed by S. Sashikanth.

Apart from that, the Annapoorani actress has also been roped in to be a part of the film Dear Students, co-starring Nivin Pauly.

