Kanguva new song Fire OUT: Devi Sri Prasad's electrifying track explores Suriya's fierce character in action flick

By Baisakhi Mishra
Published on Jul 23, 2024  |  11:31 AM IST |  574
Kanguva’s first song ft Suriya in fierce avatar is LITERALLY ‘fire’; Watch
The wait is over as the makers of Suriya’s highly anticipated film Kanguva, unveiled the much-awaited song 'Fire' on July 23. The film’s first song was released on the special occasion of the superstar’s 49th birthday. Check out the banger song below:


More about Kanguva 

Billed as a monumental saga, Kanguva is jointly produced by UV Creations and Studio Green, featuring music by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy. The film will premiere in 3D across 10 languages. 

Apart from Suriya, the film will feature notable Bollywood actors like Bobby Deol and Disha Patani. The ensemble cast also includes Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, and B. S. Avinash, among others.

Credits: Saregama Tamil YouTube
