Karthi pays last respects to stuntman who passed away after falling from 20 ft height during Sardar 2 shoot

A tragic accident took place on July 16 during the filming of PS Mithran’s movie Sardar 2, starring Karthi. Stuntman Elumalai fell 20 feet from a rostrum while shooting an action scene. Despite being rushed to the hospital, the stuntman passed away.

In the wake of this tragedy, actor Karthi visited the family of the late stuntman to pay his respects. Sun News shared a video of Karthi visiting the 54-year-old Elumalai’s family in Chennai on Wednesday evening (July 17) to offer his condolences.

Karthi meets with Sardar 2 stuntman’s family

While shooting Sardar 2 at LV Prasad Studios in Saligramam, Chennai, stuntman Elumalai fell 20 feet from a rostrum during an action sequence. The 54-year-old sustained severe injuries and, despite medical efforts, succumbed to internal bleeding. The Virugambakkam police were informed, and production of Sardar 2 was temporarily suspended, following the incident.

In response, Karthi visited Elumalai's family to offer his condolences. A video showed Karthi looking devastated, standing with folded hands in front of the grieving family. He later interacted with them, holding their hands and sharing in their sorrow.

Sardar 2 makers share a statement

Prince Pictures, the production company behind Sardar 2, issued a press statement confirming the tragic accident involving Mr. Elumalai, a member of the Stunt Union.

The statement read, "We regret to report the death of Mr Elumalai, a member of the Stunt Union who worked as a stunt rig man on the sets of our film Sardar 2. On Tuesday evening July 16, after the stunt sequences were filmed, as we were wrapping up shooting for the day, Mr Elumalai accidentally fell from a rostrum of 20 feet high and sustained injuries."

The statement continued, "He was rushed to the nearby multi speciality hospital where he was treated by the team of doctors. However, at around 11.30 pm on July 16, 2024, despite the intensive medical treatment, Mr Elumalai unfortunately passed away. Our entire team extend our sincerest condolences to Mr Elumalai’s family and we stand with them in this time of grief."

Sardar 2 was officially launched with a pooja ceremony on July 12, and filming began in Chennai on July 15. The incident occurred on the second day of shooting. This film is the sequel to Mithran and Karthi’s Sardar, in which Karthi played dual roles.

