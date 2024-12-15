Trisha’s UNSEEN PHOTO from Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil’s Goa wedding surfaces; actress seen posing with Atlee, Kalyani and more

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil started a new chapter of their lives on December 12 by tying the knot in Goa. The couple's wedding ceremony was an intimate affair with close friends and family members in attendance. While it was a well-known fact that Trisha was a part of the celebration, a photo of her with Atlee, his wife Priya, and Kalyani Priyadarshan has been going viral on social media.

In the picture posted by Kalyani, Trisha looked graceful in a green saree with a purple border. She completed her look with minimal makeup, soft curls, statement jewelry, and a bindi. Meanwhile, Priya Atlee opted for a beige and lavender saree to complement her husband's ethnic look.

Further, Kalyani stunned in a green saree with a floral design. She completed her look with matching golden jewelry. The photo was taken in an outdoor setting with palm trees as the backdrop.

Take a look at the photo below:

For the unversed, Thalapathy Vijay was also a part of Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil's wedding celebrations. His photo with his bodyguards from the venue also surfaced on social media platforms and went viral within no time.

However, what grabbed the attention of the netizens was his video with Trisha en route to Goa. Yes, you read that right. Several videos of Vijay and his Ghilli co-star were being widely shared on social media, in which the two were seen going through security checks before boarding their private plane.

While many were speculating that they traveled to Keerthy's wedding together, a crew and passenger list indeed confirmed that they flew to Goa with their friends in a private chartered plane.

Soon after the video and photos went viral, netizens took to their social media handles to post their reactions. A user commented, "Bro, what’s wrong with 2 people together? I mean, even if they are dating, what bothers?," while another commented, "It’s a private flight to Goa for Keerthi’s wedding vennaingala! There are other passengers too."

Take a look at the posts below:

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil were childhood sweethearts who got married after dating for over 15 years.

