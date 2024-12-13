Keerthy Suresh-Antony Thattil’s wedding: Nani calls it a ‘dream’, Rashmika Mandanna and others shower love on newlyweds

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil’s wedding pictures have taken the internet by storm in no time. The couple who had been in a relationship for the last 15 years have now been hitched, and their mushy moments scream love and joy. Moreover, the newlyweds have received an outpour of love and blessings from the film industry as they stepped into a new chapter of life together.

Taking to his Instagram account, Nani dropped a precious snapshot of the bride, Keerthy Suresh, from one of her candid moments during the wedding ceremony. The actress shed tears of joy as she wed the man of her dreams.

Sharing the picture, the Saripodhaa Saanivaram actor wrote, “I witnessed this most magical moment. This girl, this emotion, DREAM @keerthysureshofficial @antonythattil.”

Check it out here:

Keerthy’s Baby John co-star and Bollywood hunk Varun Dhawan was also quick to join the bandwagon. Sharing her wedding photos, VD congratulated the newlyweds, who looked madly in love.

He penned, “Congratulations, you’ll look so lovely and so in love.”

Take a look at Varun’s post here:

Besides them, Rashmika Mandanna also dropped a heartfelt message for Keerthy and Antony, as she partook in the happiness of the newlywed couple. The Pushpa 2 actress affectionately referred to Keerthy as ‘cutieeeee’.

Her note read, “@keerthysureshofficial, I am so happy for you cutieeeee! You looking so happie makes me so happieeee. Congratulations you beautiful woman!”

Advertisement

Check out Rashmika’s post here:

Other celebrities, including Tovino Thomas, Priya Atlee, Manju Warrier, and Rakul Preet Singh, also extended their heartfelt wishes for Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil as they forayed into their forever journey together.

Take a look at the messages here:

For the unversed, Keerthy’s wedding celebrations took place as a three-day extravagant yet intimate event at the St Regis Resort in Goa. The couple rang in their beautiful day in the company of their close friends and family members.

Meanwhile, actors Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan were also guests at the wedding celebrations.

ALSO READ: Mohan Babu reveals why he attacked journalist amid feud with son Manchu Manoj, releases statement