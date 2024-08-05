Keerthy Suresh-inspired 3 ethnic looks to bookmark for Raksha Bandhan: Co-ords, pastel saree and sharara

With Raksha Bandhan around the corner, the Indian festive calendar is all set to get more exciting. It is that time of the year when every sister waits with bated breath to tie the holy thread on her brother’s arm as they vow to protect one another. Like most rituals in India, Raksha Bandhan also marks a time when every family member dresses up in finery, reflecting traditional roots.

However, the newer generation tends to be more choosy in terms of selecting the appropriate outfit for the day. If you're a sister who is still unsure about what to wear for Raksha Bandhan, why not get some inspiration from these top 3 stylish looks of Keerthy Suresh that are sure to make you stand out.

Slay it comfortably like Keerthy Suresh in ethnic co-ords

If you are one of those who prefer hassle-free dressing over going with the theme, then this classy pick of ethnic co-ords is just for you. An intricately embroidered anarkali kurta, paired with simple yet matching-hued trousers, offers both ethnic vibes and a simple ensemble. The heavy embroidery work adds all the drama to such an outfit. Much like Keerthy, you can keep your hair open and opt for a smokey-eye makeup look. Minimal accessories highlight the co-ord set look.

Pretty pink pastels like Keerthy Suresh’s sweetheart saree

If you are in the mood to go the extra mile and doll up like a princess, then a lightweight saree would be the perfect choice for celebrating Raksha Bandhan. Since it is celebrated during the daytime across most households in the country, the choice of a soft pastel hue like pink seals the day effortlessly. Take a cue from Keerthy Suresh, who draped a similar saree featuring cute heart prints all over it. Sleek earrings, light makeup, and a slightly curled hairdo serve the right amount of glam.

Dazzle in colorful sequined shararas like Keerthy Suresh

Indian attire is never complete without a touch of vibrant colors and a generous sprinkle of sequins. Take a look at Keerthy Suresh rocking a stunning sharara, showcasing a beautiful array of colors. The ombre effect on the panels, intricate sequin detailing, and colorful lacework on the borders make this outfit truly unique. Paired with a half-tied hairdo, subtle makeup, and statement earrings, the overall look is simply breathtaking.

Which one of these three looks of Keerthy Suresh is on your bookmark this Raksha Bandhan? Do let us know!

