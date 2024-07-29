Raksha Bandhan 2024: Ram Charan, Yash to Dulquer Salmaan; meet 7 South actors and their lesser-known siblings

In the dazzling world of cinema, many actors follow in the footsteps of their family members, continuing a cherished legacy. Yet, some have remained out of the public eye. As we celebrate Raksha Bandhan this year, let's know about the lesser-known siblings of some prominent South Indian stars - individuals who share the same blood but haven’t shared the same spotlight.

Keerthy Suresh's sister Revathy

Revathy Suresh is the elder sister of Keerthy Suresh. She made her directorial debut with the short film Thank U. Revathy has also worked as an assistant director with filmmaker Priyadarshan for several years before stepping into direction. She wrote the screenplay for Thank U which is produced by her father G. Suresh Kumar and husband Nithin Mohan.

Revathy has stayed away from the limelight compared to her sister Keerthy. However, she did co-produce the 2022 Malayalam film Vaashi starring Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh. Meanwhile, Revathy is married to Nithin Mohan, who is also involved in the production of her directorial debut Thank U.

Dulquer Salmaan's sister Kutty Surumi

Kutty Surumi is the elder sister of actor Dulquer Salmaan. She is known for maintaining a low profile, often staying out of the limelight despite her family's prominence in the Indian film industry. Kutty Surumi is married to Dr. Mohammed Rehan Sayeed, and together they have built a life away from the public eye. Dulquer often expresses his affection for her on social media, celebrating her birthdays with heartfelt messages.

Wishing Kutty Surumi on her birthday last year, DQ wrote, "Wishing you the happiest birthday my dearest Itha. The best things in life are the simplest. And nothing is simpler than the times we all spend together. I know with work and different cities it’s become harder. Age old story of siblings. I hope this coming year means we all get more time and travel and holidays together and there’s no greater joy than that. Have the best day Itha, love you mostest."

Sai Pallavi's sister Pooja Kannan

Not many are aware that Sai Pallavi's sister Pooja Kannan is also an actress. She made her debut in 2021 with the Tamil film Chithirai Sevvaanam. Pooja recently got engaged to her partner Vineeth Sivakumar, with Sai Pallavi dancing joyfully at the celebration. Pooja and Sai share a close bond which is often displayed in their social media posts. Earlier, Pooja wished Sai Pallavi on her birthday and penned a heartfelt note.

She wrote, "Happy Birthday Best Friend. Couldn’t do a second of this journey without you . I love you so much."

Allu Arjun's brother Allu Venkatesh

Allu Venkatesh is the elder brother of Allu Arjun. He is the son of film producer Allu Aravind and has made a name for himself in various fields. Allu Venkatesh initially worked as an IT professional for about 15 years. However, he transitioned into the film industry as a visual effects artist before making his debut as a producer with the film Ghani, released in April 2022.

Allu Ventakesh, also known as Allu Bobby, was previously married to Neelima Bandi. The couple tied the knot in 2005 and welcomed their first child, Allu Anvitha. Their marriage ended in a divorce in 2016. Despite the separation, both Venkatesh and Neelima have maintained a supportive relationship for the sake of their daughter. Following their divorce, Allu Venkatesh remarried Neela Shah in a private ceremony in 2023.

Pooja Hegde's brother Rishabh Hegde

Pooja Hegde's brother Rishabh Hegde is an orthopedic surgeon. Rishabh recently got married to Shivani Shetty in Mangalore. Pooja shared a heartfelt note for her brother on his wedding, writing, "My brother got married to the love of his life! What a rollercoaster of a week it was! I have cried happy tears and laughed like a child. Anna, as you step into the next phase in your life, i hope you LOVE uncontrollably, GIVE with all your heart and find PEACE and understanding in each others presence."

Ram Charan's sister Sreeja Konidela

Sreeja Konidela is Ram Charan's younger sister and daughter of megastar Chiranjeevi. Born into a well-known film family, she pursued a career in Chartered Accountancy (CA). Sreeja gained media attention when she married Sirish Bharadwaj in 2007, but the couple divorced in 2014. She later married businessman Kalyan Dev in 2016, and they have a daughter together. Earlier, Sreeja was in the news due to the untimely passing of her ex-husband, Sirish, who died from health complications at the age of 39.

Yash and his sister Nandini Rahul

Nandini is the younger sister of Yash. She is married to Rahul, a software engineer, and is the actor's only sibling. Their bond is often showcased by Yash's heartfelt notes, particularly during celebrations like Raksha Bandhan, where he expressed that they are "brought together by destiny but bonded by a lifetime of love and support."

Nandini has maintained a relatively private life compared to her brother's fame, but she is an integral part of Yash's family, which includes his wife, actress Radhika Pandit, and their two children.

