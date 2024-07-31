Raghu Thatha Trailer: Keerthy Suresh starrer gives us a glimpse into a hilarious journey of Kayalvizhi's misadventures

Keerthy Suresh is currently gearing up for her upcoming movie titled Raghu Thatha, which is scheduled to be released in theaters on Independence Day. Ahead of the film's release, the makers shared the trailer on their social media handles on Wednesday. Directed by Suman Kumar, the film showcases Keerthy in the role of Kayalvizhi, who courageously challenges the imposition of Hindi and addresses several societal taboos.

Keerthy Suresh shines bright in Raghu Thatha trailer

The trailer of Raghu Thatha starts by showcasing Keerthy Suresh's character, who openly states that she cannot be demure or ladylike, and various scenes depict her standing up to people around her. It is also revealed that she is a police cadet who confidently responds to those questioning her about marriage.

The trailer features other characters, with Keerthy Suresh at the forefront of an undisclosed central conflict. Additionally, the film seems to explore themes related to the anti-Hindi movement.

Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, "Catch the excitement and laughter. Dive into the fun with a new twist!"

Keerthy Suresh also shared the trailer of her film on her X handle and wrote, "Taking you into the fun world of #Kayalvizhi."

Check out the trailer here:

All you need to know about Raghu Thatha

Raghu Thatha is set for a theatrical release on August 15, where it will compete with Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan and Ravi Teja's Mr Bachchan. Meanwhile, horror-comedy film Demonte Colony 2 will also release and clash with these films on Independence Day 2024.

Advertisement

Produced by Hombale Films, the same banner behind the successful Kannada series KGF, Raghu Thatha marks their debut in Tamil cinema. Directed by Suman Kumar in his first directorial role, is also known for his work on Hindi web series like Farzi and Guns & Gulaabs.

Alongside Keerthy Suresh, the film boasts a diverse star cast, including Devadarshini, Rajeev Ravindranathan, Anandsami, Rajesh Balachandran, Aadhira Pandilakshmi, and Manoj Kumar Kalaivanan, among others.

ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh joins nationwide celebration amid India’s historic T20 World Cup win, calls it ‘class act’