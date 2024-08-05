When Kamal Haasan’s ex-wife Sarika recalled leaving his home after divorce with Rs 60: ‘I slept in my car’

Kamal Haasan and Sarika’s divorce had been one of the most gossiped-about news in the film fraternity for a long time. The couple ended their marriage of 16 years and the actress had boldly walked out of her marital home along with her daughters, Shruti and Akshara. In one of her old interviews, Sarika had shared the dire realities in her life that surrounded her decision then.

Talking to Simi Garewal in an old interview, Sarika expressed that she honestly felt good about her decision to end her marriage with Kamal Haasan, not just for her, but also for her mother. Dismissing how it was not an overnight decision, she said, “I just did something that was honestly good for me and my mother. It had to be done. It comes after a lot….you don’t make such decisions overnight.”

Furthermore, Sarika spilled beans and mentioned that when she walked out of her marital home with Kamal Haasan, she only had a car and a meager Rs. 60 with her.

Revealing how she had no plans for her next move, Sarika had said, “I left with Rs 60 and my car. I just kept up with my friends—went to their house, had baths at their home, and at night, I slept in my car.”

On the other hand, in a different interview with Simi Garewal, Kamal Haasan had also opened up on why he did not offer any help to his ex-wife Sarika after their divorce, despite knowing about her challenging circumstances thereafter.

Advertisement

In his response, Kamal Haasan had mentioned fearing that Sarika did not seek anybody’s sympathy and thus, if he had offered her help, she would have gotten upset. He had said, “She didn’t want that sympathy. She found it very insulting when someone like me asked if she needed help. She would get upset, because any financial involvement would make it worst. It was pride, and I admired her for it.”

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Ram Charan’s wife Upasana revealed being uncomfortable with his on-screen intimate scenes, ‘I’m like...’