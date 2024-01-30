KGF star Yash and Shah Rukh Khan to collaborate on a project soon?

There is no denying that Yash is one of the biggest stars in the country right now. After the mammoth success of the KGF franchise, Rocky Bhai Yash has become a household name in India. With the growing horizon of India’s film business, Yash has expressed his interests to step foot into Bollywood.

Yash has reportedly spoken of his keen interest to work with King Shah Rukh Khan, but only under one condition, the script needs to be perfect. A source reportedly told Hindustan Times that both Yash and SRK have welcomed the idea of a blockbuster collaboration between them but are in search of a perfect script that matches the stature of both the actors.

The star actors have expressed keenness to work together but they don’t want to make a decision in haste and upset their massive fan following. They want it to be a well devised plan instead of a one that is made in excitement alone, reported a source.

There have also been reports that Yash is in talks with Red Chillies Entertainment for an action film. The actor liked the initial discussions about the script and is keen on seeing where the project will go.

Advertisement

Yash’s upcoming movies

Yash was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2, the blockbuster sequel to KGF: Chapter 1. The film was released in 2022, which means that Yash has not had a release in nearly 2 years. KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Srinidhi, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and others, and has been directed by Prashanth Neel.

Apart from these reported Bollywood projects, Yash is currently working on his next film titled Toxic, where the actor is set to play an anti-hero. Toxic is a gangster drama that has been written and directed by Geetu Mohandas of Moothoon fame. There have been rumors that actress Kareena Kapoor will play an important role in the film, but there is no official confirmation from the team yet.

Apart from Toxic, Yash has also reportedly signed a film with Nitesh Tiwari titled Ramayana, where the actor is rumored to play the role of Ravan, with Ranbir and Sai Pallavi reportedly rumored to play Lord Shri Ram and Sita respectively.

ALSO READ: Resul Pookutty spills the beans about Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham; says ‘every frame is an emotional rollercoaster’