Game Changer EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani to join Ram Charan for grand teaser launch in Lucknow; fans gear up to see this dynamic duo

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer is gearing up for its release on January 10, 2025, coinciding with Sankranti and the makers eyeing releasing the teaser soon. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Kiara will join the Game Changer team to unveil the teaser on November 9, 2024, at a special event in Lucknow.

According to the source close to the development, the teaser launch event would be a star-studded extravaganza that would feature lead actors Ram Charan and Kiara alongside director Shankar.

The much-awaited movie Game Changer has been making quite the buzz ever since its inception back in the day. The film with Ram Charan in the lead role is said to be a political drama movie that has the RRR actor playing an honest IAS officer. The movie directed by Shankar is based on a story narrated to him by Karthik Subbaraj and is expected to showcase how the protagonist stands astute in cleansing the corruption existing in the political system.

With Kiara Advani as the female lead, this would mark her second collaboration with Ram after their movie Vinaya Vidheya Rama, back in 2019. Game Changer would also mark Kiara’s 3rd movie in Telugu after debuting with Mahesh Babu in Bharat Ane Nenu, which is sure to make her fans excited to see what’s in store.

Other than the lead actors, SJ Suryah also plays a lead role as the main antagonist in the movie. Moreover, the film also has a plethora of actors like Anjali, Samuthirakani, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Jayaram, and many more in key roles.

Moving ahead, the actor was also recently seen donning a suave look for his upcoming movie with director Buchi Babu Sana. The film tentatively called RC16 is said to be a village-based sports drama flick with Janhvi Kapoor playing the female lead.

Moreover, the makers have also roped in Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar for an important role, with AR Rahman composing the musical tracks and scores. Charan has also been making preparations for his role for quite some time now, adapting to the character. Furthermore, Ram Charan would also be collaborating next with director Sukumar after wrapping up the works for RC16.

