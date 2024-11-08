Suriya equates Baahubali’s massive scale with Kanguva, says he was 'surprised' how Prabhas and others worked on film for so long

Suriya holds a great reverence for SS Rajamouli. While the two have not yet collaborated on a project together, the actor, time and again has expressed how much the filmmaker has inspired him throughout his career. Recently, during the pre-release event for his next film Kanguva, the actor made a curious remark about Rajamouli-directed blockbuster Baahubali.

Speaking at the event, Suriya revealed approaching the Baahubali stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty separately, asking them to confess what made them stay sincere and energized all throughout the tough 150 or more days of shooting for the period drama. However, he was surprised when all three of them emphasized that everything was possible just because of SS Rajamouli’s unwavering positivity and energy.

He said, “I’ve always asked my dear friends Prabhas and Rana and Anushka also. What made you do Baahubali? It's not easy to do Baahubali for maybe 150 days or 2 years time. What kept you all going? Each one of them said it is Rajamouli Garu who drives his energy. Everyday we saw that positivity in his eyes, every night he will edit and next day morning 3000 people, his energy. He was the one who was the driving factor for us.”

Moving on with his revelation, Suriya then compared SS Rajamouli’s earnest dedication towards his craft and added how he also finds Kanguva’s director Siva with a similar wavelength and personality. He expressed having a great time working with him, who is set to bring up one of the most ambitious projects ever onscreen.

For those unaware, SS Rajamouli had offered a role to Suriya in his mega-blockbuster Baahubali. But the actor declined it since he wasn’t satisfied with its scope. Later on, in many interviews and revelations, the actor regretted his move to decline such a promising offer with a great filmmaker like Rajamouli.

On the work front, Suriya is all set to dazzle screens with his Telugu fantasy thriller Kanguva, releasing theatrically on November 14, 2024. The film also stars Bollywood actors Disha Patani and Bobby Deol in key roles.

Directed by Siva, the movie has garnered attention even before its release. Fans of the actor are ecstatic to witness him in a fierce and completely new avatar. Moreover, from its teaser, posters and songs, Kanguva seems to have heightened the expectations amongst fans to become nothing less than a blockbuster at the box office.

